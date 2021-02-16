PM Modi lays foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial in UP's Bahraich

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and development work of Chittaura Lake in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich via video-conferencing.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present at the event.

"The history of India is not just what was written by those who enslaved this country and those with a slave mentality. It is also that which the common people of India have kept alive in our folk stories, which have been passed on over generations," Modi said on the occasion.

"Today, when India is entering its 75th year of independence, there can be no bigger an occasion to remember and take inspiration from the contribution of such great men, their sacrifice, struggle, valour, and martyrdom.

"It's a misfortune that those who dedicated their lives to protect India were not given their due position... The injustice and manipulation meted out to those who created history, by those who wrote history is being corrected by today's India."