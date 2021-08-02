PM Modi launches digital payment solution e-RUPI; govt to send money via SMS vouchers to mobile of beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched e-RUPI, an electronic voucher promoting digital payment solution. As per Prime Minister's Office, e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment.

"It is a QR code or SMS string-based e-Voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries. The users of this seamless one-time payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access, at the service provider," the official statement said.

The instrument has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Health Authority.

The statement said e-RUPI connects the sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner without any physical interface.

It also ensures that the payment to the service provider is made only after the transaction is completed.