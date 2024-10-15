 PM Modi Launches Biography 'Bharatvakya' Of Classical Musician Bharat Balvalli
"'Bharatvakya', my biographical endeavor that weaves together the journey of my music, spirituality, and love for nation-building. Your unwavering support and heartfelt blessings fill me with renewed strength, inspiring me to continue working tirelessly on this path, where music and spirituality unite in service of our great nation," Balvalli said.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi With Dr Bharat Balvalli (L) & Abhijit Pawar (R) | Narendra Modi's X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with classical musician Bharat Balvalli on Monday and launched Balvalli's biography, 'Bharatvakya.' During the meeting, the PM praised Balvalli's passion for culture and spirituality.

In a post on X, PM Modi said on Monday, "Happy to have met you, @Swaradhish along with @abhijitpawarapg. Compliments on your book, in line with your passion for culture and spirituality. My best wishes for your future endeavours."

article-image

Bharat Balvalli Expresses His Gratitude

Bharat Balvalli expressed his gratitude for the meeting, highlighting the positive direction the nation is taking under the Prime Minister's leadership.

"Under his leadership, every section of society has prospered and Indian culture has thrived globally. May Bhagwan Dattatreya give him more strength to work even harder for the progress of our nation, culture and society," Balvalli said in a post on X.

article-image
article-image

Balvalli explained that 'Bharatvakya', written by Pravin Vitthal Tarde, aims to intertwine music, spirituality, and a commitment to nation-building.

What Is Bharatvakya?

"'Bharatvakya', my biographical endeavor that weaves together the journey of my music, spirituality, and love for nation-building. Your unwavering support and heartfelt blessings fill me with renewed strength, inspiring me to continue working tirelessly on this path, where music and spirituality unite in service of our great nation," he added.

