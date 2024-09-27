 'Read Osama Bin Laden's Biography': After Jitendra Awhad's Wife Ruta Compares Abdul Kalam to Osama Bin Laden, BJP Comes Out All Guns Blazing
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Read Osama Bin Laden's Biography': After Jitendra Awhad's Wife Ruta Compares Abdul Kalam to Osama Bin Laden, BJP Comes Out All Guns Blazing

'Read Osama Bin Laden's Biography': After Jitendra Awhad's Wife Ruta Compares Abdul Kalam to Osama Bin Laden, BJP Comes Out All Guns Blazing

The video of Ruta Awhad, wife of NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad apparently comparing former Indian president Abdul Kalam and terrorist Osama Bin Laden is doing rounds on social media. This has drawn negative reactions.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
(File photo) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla | X | ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reacted angrily after Ruta Awhad, wife of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) MLA Jitendra Awhad appeared to compare former Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam and terrorist Osama Bin Laden. BJP spokespersons lashed out at the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP and the INDIA alliance as a whole and accused the Opposition of always having been sympathetic towards terrorists.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused INDIA of having a 'soft corner' towards terrorists. In a video posted by ANI on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Poonawalla could be seen accusing a long list of leaders from the alliance supporting terrorists from Ajmal Amir Kasab, Yakub Memon, Afzal Guru and more.

"...They are blaming the society that Osama became a terrorist... Jitendra Awhad also glorified Ishrat Jahan, who was a certified terrorist and Intelligence Agencies said that she was a LeT terrorist on a mission to kill a CM... Having a soft corner for terrorists is the character of the INDI Alliance..." said Poonawalla.

Pradeep Bhandari, former journalist who is now national spokesperson of BJP, alleged that this was a strategy adopted by the INDIA alliance and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to 'appease' its vote bank.

FPJ Shorts
Wait, What? Live Toad Found Inside Salad Pouch Purchased From Supermarket In England
Wait, What? Live Toad Found Inside Salad Pouch Purchased From Supermarket In England
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024 OUT; Check Now!
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024 OUT; Check Now!
Thane: 1 Injured As Truck Carrying Iron Materials For Metro Construction Overturns On Honda Car On Ghodbunder Road; Video Surfaces
Thane: 1 Injured As Truck Carrying Iron Materials For Metro Construction Overturns On Honda Car On Ghodbunder Road; Video Surfaces
Diffusion Engineers IPO Day 2: Welding Goods Manufacturer's Issue Subscribed 19.47 Times; Retail Portion Booked 25.99x
Diffusion Engineers IPO Day 2: Welding Goods Manufacturer's Issue Subscribed 19.47 Times; Retail Portion Booked 25.99x

"...Does Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi endorse the view that Osama Bin Laden was a " Happen to be terrorist" and children should read biography of "Terrorists"?" he posted on X.

What did Ruta Awhad say?

A video of Ruta Awhad, wife of Jitendra Awhad has been doing rounds on social media platforms. In the video, she can be heard drawing similarities between Kalam and Bin Laden.

Read Also
'Just Like Abdul Kalam...': NCP-SP Leader Jitendra Awhad's Wife Ruta Compares Ex-President With...
article-image

"Read the biography of Osama Bin Laden. Just like APJ Abdul Kalam became Kalam Saheb, Osama became a terrorist. But why did he become a terrorist? He was not born one. Society made him one. He became a terrorist out of frustration," Ruta Awhad can be heard as saying.

It is being said on social media that the program Ruta Awhad was speaking in was organised in Mumbra.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: 1 Injured As Truck Carrying Iron Materials For Metro Construction Overturns On Honda Car On...

Thane: 1 Injured As Truck Carrying Iron Materials For Metro Construction Overturns On Honda Car On...

Mumbai: Massive Security Breach As Unidentified Woman Vandalises Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis' Office In...

Mumbai: Massive Security Breach As Unidentified Woman Vandalises Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis' Office In...

'Read Osama Bin Laden's Biography': After Jitendra Awhad's Wife Ruta Compares Abdul Kalam to Osama...

'Read Osama Bin Laden's Biography': After Jitendra Awhad's Wife Ruta Compares Abdul Kalam to Osama...

Badlapur Encounter: Bombay HC Asks Police To Identify Secluded Spot To Bury Body Of Rape Accused...

Badlapur Encounter: Bombay HC Asks Police To Identify Secluded Spot To Bury Body Of Rape Accused...

Bombay HC Sets Aside Permission To Indrani Mukerjea To Travel Abroad, Allows CBI Plea

Bombay HC Sets Aside Permission To Indrani Mukerjea To Travel Abroad, Allows CBI Plea