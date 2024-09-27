'Just Like Abdul Kalam...': NCP-SP Leader Jitendra Awhad's Wife Ruta Compares Ex-President With Osama Bin Laden; Sparks Major Controversy (Video) |

Mumbai: Ruta Awhad, wife of NCP leader Jitendra Awhad (Sharad Pawar's faction), stirred controversy with her remarks comparing Osama bin Laden to former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam. Speaking at an event in Thane on Thursday, Ruta defended Osama bin Laden, suggesting that society was responsible for turning him into a terrorist. A video of her speech has since gone viral, sparking sharp reactions on social media.

Video Clip Shows Controversial Remarks By Ruta Awhad

In the widely circulated video clip, Ruta Awhad can be heard stating, "Read the biography of Osama Bin Laden. Just like APJ Abdul Kalam became Kalam Saheb, Osama became a terrorist. But why did he become a terrorist? He was not born one. Society made him one. He became a terrorist out of frustration."

NCP Sharad Pawar faction leader Jeetendra Ahwad wife defends and eulogises Osama Bin Laden



Compares him to APJ Abdul Kalam!



Says society made him terrorist!



Jeetendra Ahwad had defended Ishrat Jahan (LeT terrorist)



INDI-Congress-NCP Pawar- SP- alliance leaders have routinely… pic.twitter.com/m4YOFqn0O2 — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) September 27, 2024

These comments drew widespread criticism, with many questioning the comparison of bin Laden, a globally condemned terrorist, to Kalam, who was revered as one of India's most respected scientists and a former president.

BJP Slams Ruta Awhad Over Her Remarks

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla was among the first to condemn Ruta Awhad's remarks. Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), he accused the NCP and its INDIA alliance partners, including Congress, of frequently defending terrorists.

Poonawalla in his post wrote, "NCP Sharad Pawar faction leader Jeetendra Awhad’s wife defends and eulogizes Osama Bin Laden. Compares him to APJ Abdul Kalam! Says society made him a terrorist! Jeetendra Awhad had defended Ishrat Jahan (LeT terrorist). INDI-Congress-NCP Pawar-SP-alliance leaders have routinely defended Yakub, Afzal, SIMI, Kasab and others too."

The remarks have reignited a debate over the perceived leniency and defence of individuals linked to terrorism by certain political leaders. This latest controversy has added to the political tension, especially given Jitendra Awhad's previous defence of Ishrat Jahan, who was accused of being associated with terrorist activities.

So far, neither Jitendra Awhad nor the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) has issued a statement clarifying or defending Ruta Awhad’s comments. The incident continues to generate widespread criticism and is likely to escalate tensions between the BJP and its opposition.