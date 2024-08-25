Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad Calls Outrage 'Social, Not Political'

Mumbai: Following the outrage over the alleged Badlapur sexual assault case, Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) leader Jitendra Awhad on Saturday said that the outrage in Maharashtra is driven by social responsibility and the protests are not politically motivated.

"The rape cases that have happened in Badlapur and the whole Maharashtra, the anger people have on their mind because of it, that was discussed today. This is social outrage, not political outrage. People are hitting the streets," Awhad told reporters.

About The Protest Staged By NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Along With MVA Party Leaders In Pune

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, along with Maha Vikas Aghadi party leaders and workers donning black bands on their arms, staged a protest on Saturday in Pune against the Badlapur incident.

Sharad Pawar, Supriya sule organises silent protest against state govt over Badlapur incident.#pune pic.twitter.com/qgDpgxC9ro — Omkar Wable (@omkarasks) August 24, 2024

During the protest, Sharad Pawar said, "There is not a day in Maharashtra when there is no news of atrocities against women. The government should take this incident seriously. The government is saying that the opposition is doing politics, calling it politics shows how insensitive the government is."

SIT Registers FIR Against School Authorities

Earlier, the special investigation team (SIT) for Badlapur sexual assault against minors registered an FIR against the school authorities, for not complying with the provisions of Section 19 of the POCSO Act, which mandates that every authority, when they come to know about any such kind of sexual assault against minors, are obligated to report this to police authorities for further action.

The alleged sexual assault of two fourth-grade girls at a school in Maharashtra's Badlapur has sparked outrage. On August 17, police arrested an attendant of the school for allegedly abusing the girls.