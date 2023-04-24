 PM Modi is like God to us; no harm in worshipping: Former Maharashtra Guv BS Koshyari; watch video
As a result of the former Governor's statement, opposition parties have launched verbal attacks on the BJP and Koshyari. They have criticized the statement and accused the BJP of promoting a personality cult around the Prime Minister.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
former Maharashtra Guv BS Koshiyari | PTI

Former Governor of Maharashtra and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Bhagat Singh Koshyari is once again in the news due to a viral video of his recent statement about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the video, Koshyari can be heard saying, "Our Prime Minister is like a god to us, and if you worship him, there is no harm in it." The statement was made while addressing a program in Ramnagar, Uttarakhand. This statement has sparked controversy and has become a topic of discussion among political circles.

Opposition parties launch verbal attacks

As a result of the former Governor's statement, opposition parties have launched verbal attacks on the BJP and Koshyari. They have criticized the statement and accused the BJP of promoting a personality cult around the Prime Minister. This has led to speculation that political tensions could escalate in the coming days.

Former Governor clarifies his position

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who recently resigned as the Governor of Maharashtra and from the BJP membership, spoke openly about the controversy surrounding his resignation and the controversy around Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami being referred to as his disciple. He denied the possibility of becoming the Chief Minister and stated that he is currently traveling from Pithoragarh to Uttarkashi to work for the development and prosperity of the state without being involved in politics.

Koshyari said after resigning from the post of Governor, he has taken up work for development and prosperity of Uttarakhand without being involved in politics.

