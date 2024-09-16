 PM Modi Inaugurates 'Namo Bharat Rapid Rail', Renamed From 'Vande Metro' Just Hours Before Inauguration
PM Modi Inaugurates 'Namo Bharat Rapid Rail', Renamed From 'Vande Metro' Just Hours Before Inauguration

Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, the Bhuj-Ahmedabad train service was flagged off virtually from Bhuj by PM Modi who was in Ahmedabad at the time.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 04:27 PM IST
Namo Bharat Rapid Rail | PIB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 15) inaugurated Bhuj-Ahmedabad 'Namo Bharat Rapid Rail'. Press Trust of India (PTI) earlier reported that 'Vande Metro', as was the original name of the train, was renamed to 'Namo Bharat Rapid Rail' just hours before the inauguration.

The Bhuj-Ahmedabad train service was flagged off virtually from Bhuj by PM Modi who was in Ahmedabad at the time.

The Rapid Rail has will travel the distance of 359 km from Bhuj to Ahmedabad within 5:45 hours. It will halt at nine stations on the route. Bhuj-Ahmedabad journey will cost Rs 455. The service will be open for the public from September 17.

"The ministry has decided to rename Vande Metro to Namo Bharat Rapid Rail," PTI quoted the railway spokesperson as saying just a few hours before the inauguration.

PM inaugurates metro in Ahmedabad, takes a ride

On Monday, PM Modi also inaugurated Phase-II of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Extension. Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) along with Gujarat state government and central government has developed the second phase.

PM Modi even took a metro ride with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel from Section 1 Metro Station to GIFT City Metro Station.

article-image

The prime minister was also slated to lay foundation stone of several projects. These included the quadrupling of the Samakhiali-Gandhidham and Gandhidham-Adipur railway lines, the development of iconic roads in AMC, Ahmedabad, and the construction of flyover bridges over Bakrol, Hathijan, Ramol, and Panjarpol Junction.

His schedule also included inauguration of 30 MW solar system and 35 MW BESS Solar PV Project at Kutch Lignite Thermal Power Station and 220 Kilovolt substations at Morbi and Rajkot.

He was also due to sanction more than 30,000 houses under Pradhan Matri Awas Yojana-Gramin.

