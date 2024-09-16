 TMC Claims Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Cost Increased 50% Since 2023, Railways Responds
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTMC Claims Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Cost Increased 50% Since 2023, Railways Responds

TMC Claims Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Cost Increased 50% Since 2023, Railways Responds

According to TMC MP Saket Gokhale, the earlier cost per train was ₹290 crores, while the new cost per train will be ₹436 crores.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
article-image

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale on Monday claimed in a social media post that after the Modi government revised the ₹58,000 crore contract for manufacturing Vande Bharat sleeper trains this year, the cost per train increased by 50%.

In the post, Saket wrote, "A train that earlier cost ₹290 crores will now cost ₹436 crores." He added, "This is a train with only AC coaches that the poor cannot afford."

He pointed out that the original contract was ₹58,000 crores for 200 trains, but the number of trains in the contract has been reduced to 133 from 200.

According to Gokhale, the earlier cost per train was ₹290 crores, while the new cost per train will be ₹436 crores.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan Tragedy: 8 People Killed, 18 Others Injured After Jeep Collides With Truck In Sirohi
Rajasthan Tragedy: 8 People Killed, 18 Others Injured After Jeep Collides With Truck In Sirohi
IIT Guwahati Rolls Out Policy Changes In Wake Of Student Suicides: Flexible Attendance System, Supplementary Exam Schedule & More
IIT Guwahati Rolls Out Policy Changes In Wake Of Student Suicides: Flexible Attendance System, Supplementary Exam Schedule & More
Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Look Regal In Minimalistic South Indian Ensemble For Their Wedding Day
Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Look Regal In Minimalistic South Indian Ensemble For Their Wedding Day
'Operation Sadbhav': India Sends Aid To Help Typhoon-Hit Myanmar, Laos & Vietnam; Visuals Surface
'Operation Sadbhav': India Sends Aid To Help Typhoon-Hit Myanmar, Laos & Vietnam; Visuals Surface

The TMC MP questioned who is benefiting from this 50% cost increase in the Vande Bharat contract.

Ministry of Railways's response:

Responding to Gokhale’s claims, the Ministry of Railways asked him to "stop spreading misinformation and fake news."

It explained that while the cost per train has increased, the total contract value has decreased.

"Cost per coach multiplied by the number of coaches equals the cost of a train. In the sleeper project, the cost per coach is lower than all benchmarks due to transparency in the process. We have increased the number of coaches from 16 to 24 to create longer trains, while keeping the total number of coaches in the contract constant. This is in response to high demand for train travel," the Ministry said.

Read Also
'Shame On You For Floating Suicide Theory': TV News Anchor Nabila Jamal Lambasts TMC MP Saket...
article-image

The Ministry of Railways further stated that earlier, 200 trains with 16 coaches each cost ₹58,000 crores. Now, 133 trains with 24 coaches will cost ₹57,936 crores.

"The total contract value has actually reduced because of economies of scale when train length is increased," it explained.

The Ministry also added, "We are producing a record number of non-AC coaches (12,000) in response to the high demand for railway travel."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Tragedy: 8 People Killed, 18 Others Injured After Jeep Collides With Truck In Sirohi

Rajasthan Tragedy: 8 People Killed, 18 Others Injured After Jeep Collides With Truck In Sirohi

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Extends Wishes On Occasion Of Milad-Un-Nabi

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Extends Wishes On Occasion Of Milad-Un-Nabi

TMC Claims Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Cost Increased 50% Since 2023, Railways Responds

TMC Claims Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Cost Increased 50% Since 2023, Railways Responds

PM Modi Inaugurates 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet In Gandhinagar

PM Modi Inaugurates 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet In Gandhinagar

Uttar Pradesh: Moradabad Railway Underpass Submerged Due To Sudden Rise In River Water Levels;...

Uttar Pradesh: Moradabad Railway Underpass Submerged Due To Sudden Rise In River Water Levels;...