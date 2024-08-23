 'Shame On You For Floating Suicide Theory': News Anchor Nabila Jamal Lambasts TMC MP Saket Gokhale After He Accuses Her Of Spreading Fake News
'Shame On You For Floating Suicide Theory': News Anchor Nabila Jamal Lambasts TMC MP Saket Gokhale After He Accuses Her Of Spreading Fake News

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
India Today news anchor Nabila Jamal on Friday hit back at TMC MP Saket Gokhale, alleging that he propagated a "suicide theory" in the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case, thereby allowing room for misinformation.

Responding to the TMC MP's post, in which he accused her of spreading fake news, Nabila said, "Shame on you for floating the suicide theory and allowing scope for misinformation! Clearly, you've got a lot of time on your hands. Do come to RG Kar Hospital and pacify those protesting doctors who've been there for two whole weeks. Editing and morphing my video shouldn't be your priority. Disgraceful."

"Oh right, of course, this is you coming back at me for the tweet I put out highlighting corruption and money laundering charges against you?!" she added.

On Friday, Saket Gokhale shared a one-minute clip of an India Today report in which Nabila discussed the Kolkata autopsy report.

Sharing the clip, Gokhale stated, "A short 1-minute clip exposing how BJP's 'reporters' brazenly spread fake news. Here, Nabila Jamal of India Today talks about the Kolkata autopsy report and says, 'I've seen it myself.' Then, the Supreme Court debunked this fake news yesterday. Openly LYING to push a sinister BJP agenda."

The previous day, Gokhale had criticized another India Today anchor, Akshita Nandagopal, over her tweet on the Supreme Court hearing on the Kolkata case.

On the same day, Gokhale was asked to leave a show after he questioned Barkha Dutt about whether she had gone to cover the incident of sexual abuse of nursery children in Maharashtra's Badlapur.

After the show, Barkha took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, "I've never told a guest to leave my show. The TMC spokesman today was obnoxious. He revealed how he does not care for the victim at all and how he seeks to bully women. The show went on just fine after he was removed."

