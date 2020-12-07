PM Modi inaugurates construction of Agra Metro project

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the construction work of the Agra Metro project in Uttar Pradesh through video conferencing.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries took part in the event organised at 15 Battalion PAC parade ground in Agra.

This metro project is spread across two corridors and will boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of Agra as well as benefit tourists who visit Agra, the Prime Minister said.