Reforms needed for development: PM Modi amid farmers’ protest

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that reforms are needed for development, and said some laws of the past century have become a "burden" in the current times.

The government believes in all-round holistic reforms, he stressed after inaugurating the construction of the Agra Metro project via video conferencing. "Reforms are needed for development. Some laws which used to be good in the past century, have become a burden in the present century," he said.

His remarks came in the backdrop of ongoing protests by farmers against three new farms laws. "Our government is doing holistic reforms. Earlier reforms used to happen in a piecemeal manner," Modi said.