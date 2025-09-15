 PM Modi Inaugurates 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference In Kolkata
PM Modi Inaugurates 16th Combined Commanders' Conference In Kolkata

According to a press statement issued by the ministry of defence, the Prime Minister had lauded the Indian Armed Forces for their exemplary role in ‘Operation Sindoor’ and highlighted their vital contribution towards nation building.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 09:19 PM IST
PM Modi Inaugurates 16th Combined Commanders' Conference In Kolkata

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had attended the Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC2025) in Kolkata, hosted by Headquarters Eastern Command.

According to sources, in order to meet future challenges, Modi had asked the defence ministry to implement steps to achieve self-sufficiency.

While inaugurating the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference, Modi had also reviewed the reforms implemented in the last two years and shared plans for the next two years.

“Based on the theme ‘Year of Reforms - Transformation for the Future’, it focused on driving transformative reforms across the Indian Armed Forces. Deliberations are being held on a wide range of strategic issues – including force modernisation, jointness, integration and enhancing operational readiness for multi-domain warfare,” read the statement issued by the ministry of defence.

This conference which takes place once in two years was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh along with others.

Over the next two days, the Conference would conduct a holistic review of various structural, administrative and operational matters based on feedback from across the forces, preparedness of the armed forces in the face of increasing global uncertainties, as well as discussions to develop the roadmap for implementation of the vision of the Prime Minister.

