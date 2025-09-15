 Bihar News: PM Modi Unveils New Civil Enclave Of Purnea Airport, Lays Foundation For Projects Worth ₹36,000 Crore - VIDEO
Updated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 05:31 PM IST
Purnea: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reached Bihar, where he inaugurated the Interim Terminal Building at the New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore in Purnea.

The Prime Minister will also launch the National Makhana Board in Bihar, which will promote production and new technology development, strengthen post-harvest management, promote value addition and processing and facilitate market, export and brand development in Makhana, thereby benefiting the Makhana farmers of Bihar and the country.

PM Modi Greets Techies On Engineers' Day, Pays Tribute To M Visvesvaraya
Bihar accounts for approximately 90 per cent of the country's total Makhana production. Key districts, such as Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Saharsa, Katihar, Purnea, Supaul, Kishanganj, and Araria, serve as primary hubs due to their favourable climatic conditions and fertile soil, which contribute to the superior quality of makhana.

The establishment of the Makhana Board in Bihar will give a major boost to the Makhana production in the State and the country and strengthen the presence of Bihar on the global map in this sector.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the 3x800 MW thermal power project at Pirpainti, Bhagalpur. It will be Bihar's largest private sector investment worth Rs 25,000 crore. It is designed on ultra-super critical, low-emission technology. The project will provide dedicated power and strengthen Bihar's energy security.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan Claims NDA's Development Drive Continues Under PM Modi's Leadership
The foundation stone of Phase 1 of the Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project, worth over Rs 2680 crore, will also be laid by the PM. It will focus on upgrading the canal, including desilting, reconstruction of damaged structures, and renovation of the settling basin, while also enhancing its discharge capacity from 15,000 to 20,000 cusecs. It will benefit multiple districts in northeastern Bihar with irrigation expansion, flood control, and agricultural resilience.

In line with his commitment to improve rail connectivity, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of rail projects and flag off multiple trains in Bihar.

