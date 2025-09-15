 PM Modi Greets Techies On Engineers' Day, Pays Tribute To M Visvesvaraya
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPM Modi Greets Techies On Engineers' Day, Pays Tribute To M Visvesvaraya

PM Modi Greets Techies On Engineers' Day, Pays Tribute To M Visvesvaraya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted techies on the occasion of Engineers' Day, and said they will continue to play a crucial role in the collective efforts to build a "Viksit Bharat". The day is observed as a tribute to engineers' contribution and also to commemorate the birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya, a noted civil engineer and administrator.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi Greets Techies On Engineers' Day, Pays Tribute To M Visvesvaraya | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted techies on the occasion of Engineers' Day, and said they will continue to play a crucial role in the collective efforts to build a "Viksit Bharat".

The day is observed as a tribute to engineers' contribution and also to commemorate the birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya, a noted civil engineer and administrator.

PM Modi's Tweet

Modi said on X, "Today, on Engineers' Day, I pay homage to Sir M. Visvesvaraya, whose brilliance left an indelible mark on India's engineering landscape. I extend warm greetings to all engineers who, through their creativity and determination, continue to drive innovation and tackle tough challenges across sectors." "Our engineers will continue playing a crucial role in the collective efforts to build a Viksit Bharat," He added.

FPJ Shorts
Is Europe Fueling Russia’s War With Oil Imports? Trump’s Tariff Move Seeks To Pressure NATO Into Action
Is Europe Fueling Russia’s War With Oil Imports? Trump’s Tariff Move Seeks To Pressure NATO Into Action
Pune Rains: 14 Flights Diverted, 3 Return Amid Heavy Downpour & Bad Weather
Pune Rains: 14 Flights Diverted, 3 Return Amid Heavy Downpour & Bad Weather
Mumbai Rains: Over 170 mm Rainfall Recorded In City In Early Hours Today, Bandra Tops List; Red Alert Issued Amid Heavy Showers
Mumbai Rains: Over 170 mm Rainfall Recorded In City In Early Hours Today, Bandra Tops List; Red Alert Issued Amid Heavy Showers
GST Reforms Slash Rates On Food, Packaging, And Transport To Boost Affordability And Industry Growth
GST Reforms Slash Rates On Food, Packaging, And Transport To Boost Affordability And Industry Growth
Read Also
SSC CGL 2025 Tier-I Exam In Mumbai’s Kandivali Centre Cancelled, New Dates Soon
article-image

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Greets Techies On Engineers' Day, Pays Tribute To M Visvesvaraya

PM Modi Greets Techies On Engineers' Day, Pays Tribute To M Visvesvaraya

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Choice Filling Window Closes Today At mcc.nic.in; Seat...

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Choice Filling Window Closes Today At mcc.nic.in; Seat...

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Details Here

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Details Here

SSC CGL 2025 Tier-I Exam In Mumbai’s Kandivali Centre Cancelled, New Dates Soon

SSC CGL 2025 Tier-I Exam In Mumbai’s Kandivali Centre Cancelled, New Dates Soon

Canada Tightens International Student Visa Rules As Rejections Hit Record Highs

Canada Tightens International Student Visa Rules As Rejections Hit Record Highs