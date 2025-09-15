SSC CGL 2025 Tier-I Exam In Mumbai’s Kandivali Centre Cancelled, New Dates Soon

SSC CGL 2025 Tier-I Exam | Official Notification

SSC CGL 2025 Tier-I Exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification for the cancellation of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 Tier-I to be held at Info Spark, Kandivali, Mumbai, from September 15 to 26, 2025.

According to the official notice, the exams at this centre have been cancelled. The new dates will be notified in due course, and new admit cards are expected to be released when the new schedule is announced.

"Combined Graduate Level Examination 2025 Tier-I at Info Spark, Kandivali, Mumbai from 15.09.2025 to 26.09.2025 has been cancelled. The rescheduled dates will be informed in due course," reads the official notification.

Earlier, the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam scheduled on September 13 at Info Spark, Kandivali, Mumbai was also cancelled.

SSC CGL 2025 Tier-I Exam Notification

SSC CGL 2025 Tier-I Day 1 Disrupted: Exams Cancelled in Delhi, Gurgaon and Jammu

The first day of the Staff Selection Commission's (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-I Examination 2025 turned chaotic on Friday, with many centres in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Jammu cancelling the test amid technical and administrative issues.

At Delhi’s Bharti Vidya Niketan Public School and Gurgaon’s M M Public School, candidates were left disappointed after last-minute cancellation notices cited “administrative reasons.” Fresh exam dates for these centres have now been pushed to September 24, 25, and 26.

Simultaneously, the Digital Computer Education Centre in Jammu experienced technical failures in the first shift, prompting cancellation of the exam. Impacted aspirants have been rescheduled to appear on September 26.

The SSC has scheduled the CGL Tier-I Examination 2025 to be held between September 12 and 26 to recruit candidates for 14,582 posts. Organised every year, the All India exam provides a chance for candidates to attain Group B (non-gazetted) and Group C (non-technical) posts in central government ministries, offices, and departments.