PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Danish counterpart in Copenhagen; discusses India-EU Free Trade Agreement, Ukraine crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen held delegation-level talks in Copenhagen on Tuesday to review progress in the Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries, ANI reported.

"Delegation level talks led by PMs @narendramodi & @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen begin. Both sides to review progress in the Green Strategic Partnership. Will also discuss our wide-ranging cooperation in areas of skill development, climate, renewable energy, Arctic, P2P ties, etc," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted.

The Prime Minister had said in his departure statement that the visit will “provide an opportunity to review the progress in our unique ‘Green Strategic Partnership’ with Denmark, as well as other aspects of our bilateral relations.

"During the India-Denmark virtual summit in October 2020, we had termed our relations a Green Strategic Partnership. During our discussions today, we also reviewed the joint work plan of our Green Strategic Partnership," Modi said during a press conference after the meeting.

"I am delighted that in various areas, especially in renewable energy, health, ports, shipping, circular economy and water management, there have been important development," he added.

He further spoke about the ongoing Ukraine conflict and said he had appealed to the leaders of both the nations to resume dialogues and find a solution.

"We made an appeal to take the path of dialogues and strategy for an immediate ceasefire and solution to the problem in Ukraine," he said.

Condemning Russia's action in Ukraine, the Danish PM called for putting an end to the ongoing war.

"Denmark and the entire European Union strongly condemn Russia's unlawful and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. My message is very clear - Putin has to stop this war and end the killings. I hope that India will influence Russia also in this discussion" Danish PM Mette Frederiksen said.

PM Modi on Tuesday reached the Danish capital for a one-day visit that will include several engagements including talks with leaders from Nordic countries.

Further, on ease of doing business with other nations, Modi said, "More than 200 Danish companies are working in different sectors in India. These companies are benefiting from increased ease of doing business and economic reforms in India."

Reportedly, More than 60 Indian companies in Denmark, mainly in the IT sector, are further cementing bilateral business-to-business ties.

Both nations also expressed hope that the negotiations on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement will be concluded at the earliest. "We hope that negotiations on India-EU Free Trade Agreement will conclude soon," Modi said to reporters.

Today we also discussed many regional and global issues including India-EU relations, Indo-Pacific and Ukraine. We hope that the negotiations on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement will be concluded at the earliest," PM Modi said while speaking at the joint press meet with PM Frederiksen.

The Prime Minister said that India and Denmark share values of democracy, freedom of expression, and the rule of law. "Together we both have several complementary strengths." "During the India-Denmark virtual summit in October 2020, we had termed our relations a Green Strategic Partnership. During our discussions today, we also reviewed the joint work plan of our Green Strategic Partnership," he said.

On 8 May 2021, the EU and Indian leaders' agreed to resume negotiations for a "balanced, ambitious, comprehensive and mutually beneficial" trade agreement, and to launch separate negotiations on an investment protection agreement and another agreement on geographical indications.

Modi, who arrived here from Germany, was received by his Danish counterpart at the airport as a special gesture.

Modi was welcomed by Frederiksen upon his arrival at Marienborg, the official residence of the Prime Minister of Denmark, for talks.

“Conversations in Copenhagen aimed at boosting friendship. PM Frederiksen welcomed PM @narendramodi at Marienborg @Statsmin,” Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

Both countries exchanged Letters of Intent and MoUs in the presence of Modi and Frederiksen, in Copenhagen and further reviewed progress in Green Strategic Partnership. They also discussed our wide-ranging cooperation in areas of skill development, climate, renewable energy, Arctic, P2P ties, etc, MEA stated.

The PM will also attend the India-Denmark Business Roundtable and interact with the Indian community in Denmark.

(with ANI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 05:55 PM IST