'Germany visit has been a productive one': PM Modi thanks German govt for hospitality

While leaving for the airport for his Denmark visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met the members of the Indian community who had gathered at the hotel to bid him a farewell.

He thanked the German government for the hospitality during his "productive" visit to the country.

"My Germany visit has been a productive one. The talks with @Bundeskanzler Scholz were extensive and so were the Inter-Governmental Consultations. I got a great opportunity to interact with business and Indian community leaders. I thank the German Government for their hospitality," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi left for Denmark on Tuesday on the second leg of his three-nation Europe trip after concluding Germany visit.

Notably, PM Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday on the first leg of his three-day Europe visit. He received a ceremonial guard of honour followed by a bilateral meeting with the German chancellor Olaf Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021.

The one-on-one meeting was followed by the IGC, the plenary session of which was co-chaired by PM Modi and German chancellor Scholz.

PM Modi will visit Denmark today to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries. He will also make a stopover in Paris on Wednesday and meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 01:18 PM IST