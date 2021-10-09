PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Denmark's Mette Frederiksen - Here's all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House on Saturday. The two leaders also witnessed an exchange of agreements following the discussions. Frederiksen, who arrived in India earlier today, is on a three-day visit, during which she will also hold talks with President Ram Nath Kovind.

PM Modi received Mette Frederiksen at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, where she was accorded a ceremonial welcome. Earlier in the day, Frederiksen had met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as well as paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. She is also slated to interact with think tanks, students and members of civil society.

Frederiksen incidentally is the first head of state visiting India since COVID-19 restrictions went in place last March.

"Towards nurturing India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership! PM Narendra Modi welcomes Danish PM Mette Frederiksen for their bilateral engagement," tweeted External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Modi said that it was a matter of great happiness that the other country had become a member of the International Solar Alliance, dubbing it a "new dimension" in India-Denmark partnership.

"During the COVID19 pandemic, India and Denmark have continued their cooperation. During our virtual summit, we had decided to establish a Green Strategic Partnership between our two countries. Today, we reviewed and reiterated our commitment on this," news agency ANI quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

"We are two democratic nations that believe in an international system based on rules. Cooperation between India and Denmark is a great example of how green growth and green transition can go hand in hand," added Frederiksen.

