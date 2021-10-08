'Looking forward to India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership': PM Modi holds first telephonic conversation with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart, the newly elected Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

PM Modi congratulated the 100th Prime Minister of Japan and congratulated him on assuming the charge.

Both discussed further strengthening the Indo-Japan ties and focusing on Indo-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. This was their first conversation since Kishida took over as Japan's leader earlier this month succeeding Yoshihide Suga.

Reportedly the new prime minister also held its first telephonic conversation with the Chinese President Xi Jinping and discussed bilateral relations.

The last time the leaders of Japan and China held a telephone conversation was immediately after former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga assumed office in 2020. The country's 100th prime minister has already held phone calls with the leaders of Australia, Russia and the United States.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 04:26 PM IST