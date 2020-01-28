PM Modi has spoilt reputation of India in the world, says Rahul Gandhi at Yuva Aakrosh Rally in Jaipur

He said while there was 9% growth rate in the time of UPA, today it has gone down to 2.5%. Even if it is measured by the new way it is just 5%. He said at the time of the UPA government, money was given to the poor through MNREGA and right to food because that made the economy work. Factories worked when the poor had purchasing power and that is where the youth got jobs.

He accused the Modi government of having diluting MNREGA, abolishing right to food and giving that money amounting to 3.5 lakh crore to 15 rich people in the form of abolishing their taxes.

Rahul Gandhi said the entire world from US, Europe and Canada to Australia wants India to balance China and develop into a manufacturing capital.

“All companies that are in China want to come to India. Whenever they meet me they ask me; do you want us to invest in India. But earlier there was peace in India. Today we read every day that there is violence in India and people are fighting with each other. The government is spreading violence. Why should we invest in this atmosphere of violence when it is not sure what will happen tomorrow. This is what Narendra Modi has done to the country,” he said.

“He (PM) has spoilt the reputation and image of India in the world. The image of unity and brotherhood has been tarnished. Other countries of the world believe India to be a rape capital. Why have you done this, why is there unemployment,” said Rahul. He challenged the PM to go to any university of the country and answer the questions of the youth.

“I have come to give you a message. Congress understands that only one power can change the country – and that is the youth of the country. We understand that you cannot see a path forward and cannot see employment. But you will have to understand that your voice should not be stifled. Keep on saying what you are saying, keep asking questions. This is your duty and a huge challenge. But you the youth are the biggest strength in the nation. Don’t be scared, we are with you. Together we will stand together and change the nation,” said Gandhi.

Before going to the rally, Rahul Gandhi met Ministers from the Rajasthan government at the Harish Chandra Mathur Rajasthan Institute of Public Administration (HCMRIPA) where he took a feedback about the government from them. During the interaction that lasted around 40 minutes, Rahul asked them to ensure that the benefits of the government schemes and the government’s policies reach up to the grassroots level.