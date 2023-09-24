PM Modi Flags Off 9 Vande Bharat Express Trains Across 11 States Virtually (WATCH)

PM Modi Flags Off 9 Vande Bharat Express Trains Across 11 States Virtually |

In a historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off a total of nine Vande Bharat Express trains across 11 states in India. The flagging off ceremony was conducted virtually on Sunday afternoon.

"25 Vande Bharat trains running, now nine more added; that day is not far when these trains will connect all parts of the country," said PM Modi while addressing the people virtually during the launch.

"The popularity of Vande Bharat trains is constantly rising. Over 1,11,00,000 passengers have already travelled on them," he added.

PM Modi Hails Vande Bharat Trains' Tech & Speed

He also hailed the speed of the high-tech indegenious trains and also expressed joy in dedicating the high-end trains to the states where they will be stationed for travel.

"Speed, the scale of infrastructure development is matching aspirations of 140 crore Indians...Today people of Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gujarat will get the facility of Vande Bharat Express trains. These new Vande Bharat Express trains depict the new energy of the country," said PM Modi in his address.

PM Modi Lauds Chandrayaan-3 & G20 Summit Success

In his remarks, Modi also said that all Indians are proud of new India's accomplishments and the common person's expectations have reached sky high due to the success of Chandrayaan-3.

The success of G20 Summit has given confidence that India has power of democracy, demography, and diversity, he said.

"World has hailed our women-led development and to advance this vision the government brought Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam," he said.

The new Vande Bharat trains flagged off by the PM will run between: Udaipur-Jaipur; Tirunelveli-Madurai-Chennai; Hyderabad-Bengaluru; Vijayawada-Chennai (via Renigunta); Patna-Howrah; Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram; Rourkela-Bhubaneswar -Puri; Ranchi-Howrah; and Jamnagar-Ahmedabad.

These trains are a step towards realising the prime minister's vision of improving connectivity across the country and providing world class facilities to rail passengers, according to an official statement.

