PM Modi extends Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November 2020

"This scheme will go on till November where people will get 5 kg wheat and rice, as well as kilo of channa. Rs 90,000 crore will be spent on this programme. If we incorporate the last three months of spending, then it would be Rs 1.5 lakh crore spent," the PM said.

In address to the nation, the Prime Minister also asked people to be careful against cough and cold in the rainy season.

Modi also said that "Under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, we announced a package of Rs. 1.75 lakh crore and in the last 3 months, Rs. 31,000 crore deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor families. Also, Rs. 18000 crore deposited in bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers."