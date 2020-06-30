PM Modi extends Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation and said that negligence in personal and social behavior has been increasing after 'Unlock 1' on June 1 and noted that there is a need to be alert and follow norms as was done during the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
India and its people are taking timely decisions and has brought the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojna as soon as possible. PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till the end of November, an extension to cost over Rs 90 thousand crore, he said.
"This scheme will go on till November where people will get 5 kg wheat and rice, as well as kilo of channa. Rs 90,000 crore will be spent on this programme. If we incorporate the last three months of spending, then it would be Rs 1.5 lakh crore spent," the PM said.
In address to the nation, the Prime Minister also asked people to be careful against cough and cold in the rainy season.
Modi also said that "Under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, we announced a package of Rs. 1.75 lakh crore and in the last 3 months, Rs. 31,000 crore deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor families. Also, Rs. 18000 crore deposited in bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers."