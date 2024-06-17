 PM Modi Extends Eid-ul-Adha Greetings, Emphasizes Unity & Harmony
IANSUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi | File

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and wished for the strengthening of the bonds of harmony and unity in the society.

The Prime Minister in a post on X said, "Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha! May this special occasion further cement the bonds of harmony and togetherness in our society. May everyone be happy and healthy."

article-image

PM Modi Extends Greeting To President Mohamed Muizzu

PM Modi also extended greetings to the President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, even as relations between the two nations have been affected since November last year.

In a press release, the Indian High Commission in Maldives shared the Prime Minister's Eid wishes for the president and the people of Maldives.

"On the auspicious occasion of Eid Al-Adha, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India @NarendraModi extended warm greetings to His Excellency President of Maldives Dr. @MMuizzu, the Government &amp; the people of the Republic of Maldives," it said in a post on X.

article-image

"The Prime Minister in his message emphasised the values of sacrifice, compassion, and brotherhood, embodied by this festival, which are essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world. Prime Minister also highlighted the celebration of the festival, as part of India's multi-cultural heritage, across the length and breadth of India with fervour and gaiety," the press release mentioned.

