Dramatic Video: Speeding Lorry Overturns After Crashing Into Culvert in Telangana's Nalgonda; Driver Escapes With Minor Injuries

Nalgonda: A lorry driver had a close shave after his vehicle overturned in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Wednesday, September 3. The incident was caught on CCTV installed on a nearby shop. Soon, the dramatic video of the incident went viral online.

The speeding lorry overturned after crashing into culvert on the Narketpally–Addanki highway. In the video, it can be seen that the speeding lorry hit the culvert before overturning. The incident took place at around 6:57 am on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a person sitting on the seat next to the driver was thrown out of the windshield.

Video of The Incident:

#Telangana:



Speeding lorry crashes into a culvert & over turns on #Narketpally–#Addanki highway near #Nalgonda bypass.



One person critically injured, another sustained minor injuries.



The #accident was caught on a nearby shop's #CCTV. pic.twitter.com/f1akCHJtwr — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) September 3, 2025

Meanwhile, after the accident, the driver came out of the vehicle from the broken windshield. According to reports, the lorry was traveling at a high speed when the incident took place.

The driver sustained only minor injuries, while the other person was critically injured. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. So far, there are no reports of any casualties.

Driver Survives After Truck Fell Into River:

In July this year, a similar incident took place in Jharkhand’s Giridih, where a truck fell into a river. The driver of the vehicle escaped narrowly. Aqeel Nawaz Khana was driving a tanker loaded with pipes from the Godda district, reported NDTV. Suddenly, the truck changed its direction and plunged into the Barakar River almost 40 feet below. The incident was caught on camera. Khana managed to come out of the driver’s seat.