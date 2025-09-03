 Dramatic Video: Speeding Lorry Overturns After Crashing Into Culvert in Telangana's Nalgonda; Driver Escapes With Minor Injuries
Dramatic Video: Speeding Lorry Overturns After Crashing Into Culvert in Telangana's Nalgonda; Driver Escapes With Minor Injuries

A lorry overturned in Telangana's Nalgonda after crashing into a culvert. The driver had a narrow escape.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
Speeding Lorry Overturns After Crashing Into Culvert in Telangana's Nalgonda; Driver Escapes With Minor Injuries (Screengrab) | X/@NewsMeter_In

Nalgonda: A lorry driver had a close shave after his vehicle overturned in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Wednesday, September 3. The incident was caught on CCTV installed on a nearby shop. Soon, the dramatic video of the incident went viral online.

The speeding lorry overturned after crashing into culvert on the Narketpally–Addanki highway. In the video, it can be seen that the speeding lorry hit the culvert before overturning. The incident took place at around 6:57 am on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a person sitting on the seat next to the driver was thrown out of the windshield.

Video of The Incident:

Meanwhile, after the accident, the driver came out of the vehicle from the broken windshield. According to reports, the lorry was traveling at a high speed when the incident took place.

The driver sustained only minor injuries, while the other person was critically injured. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. So far, there are no reports of any casualties.

Close Shave! Shocking Video Shows 2 Bihar Girls Lying Between Tracks As Goods Train Passes Over...
article-image

Driver Survives After Truck Fell Into River:

In July this year, a similar incident took place in Jharkhand’s Giridih, where a truck fell into a river. The driver of the vehicle escaped narrowly. Aqeel Nawaz Khana was driving a tanker loaded with pipes from the Godda district, reported NDTV. Suddenly, the truck changed its direction and plunged into the Barakar River almost 40 feet below. The incident was caught on camera. Khana managed to come out of the driver’s seat.

