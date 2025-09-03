 Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 3, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSikkim State Lottery Result: September 3, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 3, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw

The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, September 03, 2025. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Cupid Tuesday Weekly Lottery September 03, 2025, here:

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

FPJ Shorts
Ganeshotsav 2025: 17,939 Idols Immersed On Seventh Day Of Gauri Visarjan In Thane
Ganeshotsav 2025: 17,939 Idols Immersed On Seventh Day Of Gauri Visarjan In Thane
'What The F*** Man?': Robin Uthappa Criticises Michael Clarke For Sharing 'Slapgate' Footage From IPL 2008; Video
'What The F*** Man?': Robin Uthappa Criticises Michael Clarke For Sharing 'Slapgate' Footage From IPL 2008; Video
Mumbai Metro Line-11: Wadala To Gateway Of India Corridor Gets ₹23,487 Crore Approval
Mumbai Metro Line-11: Wadala To Gateway Of India Corridor Gets ₹23,487 Crore Approval
CBSE, NCB Sign MoU To Promote Drug-Free Schools & Raise Awareness On Substance Abuse
CBSE, NCB Sign MoU To Promote Drug-Free Schools & Raise Awareness On Substance Abuse

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Sikkim State Lottery Result: August 29, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh Govt Transforms School Education Under CM Yogi Adityanath, Emphasising Literacy,...

Uttar Pradesh Govt Transforms School Education Under CM Yogi Adityanath, Emphasising Literacy,...

VIDEO: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Strong Industry-Academia Collaboration At IIT Kanpur’s DeepTech...

VIDEO: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Strong Industry-Academia Collaboration At IIT Kanpur’s DeepTech...

Uttar Pradesh Govt Drives Global Investment Push With China+1 Strategy, Attracts Over 200 Companies...

Uttar Pradesh Govt Drives Global Investment Push With China+1 Strategy, Attracts Over 200 Companies...

Tamil Nadu: Dalit Official Made To Apologise By Falling At Feet Of DMK Councillor Ramya Raja- VIDEO

Tamil Nadu: Dalit Official Made To Apologise By Falling At Feet Of DMK Councillor Ramya Raja- VIDEO

New Immigration Act Allows Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis And Christians From Neighbouring...

New Immigration Act Allows Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis And Christians From Neighbouring...