Sikkim State Lottery Result: August 29, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dasher Friday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Dasher Friday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, August 29, 2025. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Dasher Friday Weekly Lottery August 29, 2025, here:

Here is the winners list from the Sikkim State Dear Dasher Friday Weekly Lottery held on August 29, 2025:

1st Prize (₹1,00,00,000)

85A 46578

Consolation Prize (₹1,000)

46578 (All remaining serials of the 1st Prize number)

2nd Prize (₹9,000)

08244 25231 70792 10506 82028

78638 90730 47496 33530 10516

3rd Prize (₹450)

9492 2714 5659 4748 5752 3354 0532 5957 8808 1955

4th Prize (₹250)

5229 9501 3876 3521 3897 7719 2138 2313 8739 6875

5th Prize (₹120)

6209 4233 3486 9181 3863 1220 9641 5294 8257 4997 1071 3612 5764 1640 2196 1839 7903 1253 2849 7814 9892 2338 4070 5726 2109 12289736 7339 8546 2565 9914 0873 1326 0096 7577 2636 7252 7902 9372 3274 2009 9969 9138 1798 6452 4186 2383 7722 2548 2364 3754 7556 3649 8971 2113 6682 8882 7266 1859 8967 5975 7081 6005 9415 2638 1580 0489 8822 4952 8394 8382 1054 6981 7195 4480 8583 5408 7332 9054 9957 6864 1800 1678 8263 2356 8371 5205 2485 1718 5328 7625 4182 5069 9306 2131 8818 3320 8888 3473 7486

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.