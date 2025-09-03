'Meri Maa Beech Se Phaad Degi’: BJP MLA Ketki Singh’s Minor Daughter Warns Samajwadi Party Workers For Trying To Intimidate Her – VIDEO

Left: Vibhavari Singh Right: SP women's wing workers protest with taps | X

Lucknow: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ketki Singh's minor daughter, Vibhavari Singh, issued a strong warning to Samajwadi Party workers on Wednesday, accusing them of trying to intimidate her.

The warning came after members of the Samajwadi Party's women’s wing, led by Neha Yadav, reached the MLA’s residence with a tap (symbolic protest) and demonstrated outside the house in protest against alleged remarks made against party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Police were deployed at the scene and stopped the protestors.

Following the incident, the 16-year-old released a video message addressing the situation. She warned the SP workers not to try to scare a minor who stays alone and instead asked them to go to Ballia, where her mother Ketki Singh currently resides, if they had anything to say.

In the video message Vibhavari said, "In logon ko lagta hai ki ye log ek 16 saal ki bachi ko dara ke rajneeti kar lenge, aur agar yehi in logo ko sikhaya gaya hai sarkar mei toh wo toh galat baat hai." Which rougly translates to, "These people think they can do politics by intimidating a 16-year-old girl. If this is what they are being taught in government, then that is wrong."

She further said,"Aap log jitna merko darayenge, mereko toh kuch dar nahi ho raha, lekin agar aap log mere upar ungli bhi utha liye toh meri maa aap logo ko beech se phaad degi." Which rougly translates to, "The more you try to scare me, the less I’m afraid. But if you even point a finger at me, my mother will tear you apart."

What Ketki Singh Had Said?

In a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BJP MLA Ketki Singh responded sharply to his remarks questioning the Ayodhya bus service. Singh said, "When Akhilesh Yadav vacated the Chief Minister’s residence, where did the government taps go? First, he should give an account of the missing taps, only then should he demand anything else."

She further alleged that during the Samajwadi Party government, "cows and buffaloes used to attend schools."

For the unversed, the controversy dates back to May 2018 when Yadav was ordered by the Supreme Court to vacate his official residence and the BJP has been taunting him ever since with the moniker of 'Tonti Chor' (Tap thief).

It was alleged that amenities, including taps were found missing from the house after Yadav vacated it in June the same year. Yadav has denied the allegation and also blamed government officials for allegedly stealing expensive items from the house, according to news agenct ANI.