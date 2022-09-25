PM Modi ensured India's voice is heard by all: Venkaiah Naidu at launch of book 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas'

Photo: Twitter Image

New Delhi: Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday unveiled the book "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas," a collection of selected speeches of the Prime Minister, along with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Union Minister Anurag Thakur in a function organized by the Directorate of Publications Division.

He emphasized that with the advent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is now a force to reckon with and India's voice is heard by all.

Speaking at the book launch, the former Vice President said, "The book is a significant contribution to widen the understand of the challenges being faced by the nation and the concerted efforts being made to overcome them." Naidu further said that the current government is working under the broader philosophy of 'Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhawantu'.

"Good schemes have been launched earlier also but only the current Prime Minister, leading from the front, is ensuring all programmes adhere to set timelines and targets, he is hands-on and ensures continuous monitoring and eventual delivery. With his gift of enormous communication skills, PM Modi can connect with all the people of the country alike," he said.

He recalled the time the vision of opening crores of bank accounts appeared unattainable, but under the able leadership of PM Modi, the target was achieved very quickly.

Counting Direct Benefit Transfer as the biggest achievement of the Government, Naidu said, "It freed people from the shackles of middlemen, ensuring endpoint delivery of welfare measures. When previously schemes were identified either as Government or political, PM Modi understood that realization of a goal depended hugely on the involvement of the people. Swachha Bharat Abhiyan was thus envisioned by the Prime Minister as a Jan Andolan (people's movement)."

He highlighted that the twin issues of availability of toilets and water connectivity had needed urgent Government intervention for a very long but had been lagging even as many Governments came and went.

"It was the only the current government that took up this mission on war footing from the beginning," he said.

'Getting rid of triple talaq no small feat'

Speaking on triple talaq, Arif Khan said that getting rid of this evil, which had been thriving for centuries, is no small achievement. Frustrating as it was, married Muslim women lived under the constant threat of divorce.

Recalling an anecdote when the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had counted as his biggest failure, his inability to give Muslim women the same rights as Hindu women, Khan said, "The effect of this historic decision will be felt many years later when political and sociological thinkers analyse this decision and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be remembered as the emancipator of Muslim women. He credited the Prime Minister for braving all odds and opposition and yet delivering on this promise." He further added that before PM Modi, the development of the country was only the responsibility of the Government and its bureaucracy.

"However, PM Modi has ensured that development of the country becomes a programme of Jan Bhagidari, where people of the country become equal stakeholders in the process and the results, and this has realized the concept of true democracy," he added.

86 speeches of PM Narendra Modi in 10 chapters

Union Minister Anurag Thakur remarked that the book has compiled 86 speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 10 chapters and elucidates his deep understanding of complex societal issues and his clear vision. The compilation, he said, is going to be very useful for future historians.

He further said that in these speeches, one can find his thoughts and his leadership on complicated national issues, which resulted in actions due to which India stands as the fifth largest economy in the world. It is these actions along with his passion to serve and ensure last mile delivery, bereft of middlemen, that have caused people to have unwavering faith in him.

The compilation of 86 speeches of the Prime Minister from May 2019 to May 2020 is on various subjects. Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Apurva Chandra, Director General, Directorate of Publications Division, Monideepa Mukherjee and several other senior officers of different media units of the Ministry were also present on the occasion.

Divided into ten thematic areas, these speeches reflect the PM's vision for 'New India'.

These well-distributed sections in the book are:

Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Economy, People-First Governance, Fight Against Covid-19, Emerging India: Foreign Affairs, Jai Kisan, Tech India-New India, Green India-Resilient India-Clean India, Fit India-Efficient India, Eternal India-Modern India: Cultural Heritage, and Mann ki Baat.

The book portrays the PM's vision of a new India, which is self-reliant, resilient and capable of converting challenges into opportunities. The Prime Minister combines leadership qualities, visionary thinking, and foresight with excellent communication abilities to connect with the masses through his exceptional oratory style. The same is reflected in this book.

The English, as well as Hindi books, are available at the sales outlets of the Publications Division and the Books Gallery at Soochna Bhawan, CGO Complex, New Delhi. They can also be purchased online through the Publications Division's website as well as the Bharatkosh platform. The e-books are also available on Amazon and Google Play.

(with ANI inputs)

