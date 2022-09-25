PM Modi announces Chandigarh Airport to be renamed after Shaheed Bhagat Singh |

On Sunday, during his monthly radio address "Mann Ki Baat," Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Chandigarh Airport would be renamed in honour of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on September 28, the day of his birth.

"As a tribute to the great freedom fighter, it has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh," PM Modi said.

Deendayal Upadhyaya, a former leader of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, celebrates his birthday today. Modi paid respect to him. He declared that it would be nice if others adopted his concept of holistic humanism and justice for the last guy in line.

He claimed that the reintroduction of cheetahs to India has elated the populace and told them that the decision to permit visitors to the animals' enclosure will be made in a few months after an assessment of their adaptation to their new environment.

According to him, a "task force" has been established to keep an eye on the cheetahs imported from Namibia as part of the "Cheetah Project" while they adjust to their new environment.

The prime minister advocated for yoga, water conservation, and seashore cleanup in his monthly message. He also mentioned the Swachh Bharat Mission's continuing fight for cleanliness.