PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar get Lionel Messi Argentina jerseys as gifts at India Energy Week; See Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received a special gift from Argentina YPF president Pablo Gonzalez at the India Energy Week in Bengaluru.

Gonzalez, who heads the state-owned Argentine energy company, gifted Lionel Messi's Argentina jersey No. 10 to PM Modi after meeting him at the event.

PM Modi is a big sports fan and was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Messi and his Argentina team for winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December.

Messi scored twice in the final against France, including a penalty, to lead Argentine to the ultimate triumph in football.

"Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory," PM Modi tweeted after Argentina defeated France in the World Cup final on penalties to clinch their third FIFA title.

Incidentally, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was also gifted a Messi jersey by Argentina's minister of science and technology, Daniel Filmus.

Messi meanwhile, said in an interview days after the final that he kept all of his playing gear from the match.

"I kept everything from the final: The boots, the t-shirts... Everything is there on the AFA property and now in March, I'm going to take everything to Barcelona, where I have my things and my memories.."

