PM Modi dons saffron turban with red patterns for Independence Day 2021: Take a look at his choices over the years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a saffron headgear with red patterns and a long tail for the 75th Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort here Sunday. Wearing a traditional kurta and a churidar complemented by a blue jacket and a stole, Modi continued his tradition of donning flamboyant and colourful turbans at I-Day and Republic Day events.

From a bright red bandhani turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani 'safa', Modi's eye-catching turbans have also been a highlight of his Republic Day appearances.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort during the 75th Independence Day function, in New Delhi, Sunday, August 15, 2021. | Photo: PTI

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects a guard of honour before addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the celebrations to mark country's 75th Independence Day in New Delhi on August 15, 2021. | Photo: AFP

At the 74th Independence Day celebrations last year, the prime minister sported a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail He had paired the 'safa' with a half-sleeve kurta and a fitted churidar. He also wore a white scarf with a saffron border that he used to cover his mouth and nose in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi after addressing the Nation on the occasion of 74th Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort, in Delhi on August 15, 2020.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressing the Nation on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, in Delhi on August 15, 2020.

In 2019, Modi sported a multi-coloured turban as he gave his sixth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority.

Prime Minister Modi reaches Red Fort for India's 73rd Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2019. | Video screengrab

Prime Minister Modi reaches Red Fort for India's 73rd Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2019. | Video screengrab

He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018. The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with criss-crossed golden lines all over.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi walking towards the dais to address the Nation at the Red Fort, on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day, in Delhi on August 15, 2018.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi being welcomed upon his arrival at Red Fort on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day, in Delhi on August 15, 2018.

Prime Minister attending Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on August 15, 2017.

Prime Minister attending Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on August 15, 2017.

For his maiden Independence Day in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban. In 2015, he chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured criss-cross lines, and a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.

PM Modi at Red Fort on August 15, 2016

PM Modi at Red Fort on August 15, 2016

PM Modi addressing the nation on India's 69th Independence Day in 2015

PM Modi addressing the nation on India's 69th Independence Day in 2015

PM Modi addressing the nation on India's 68th Independence Day in 2014

PM Modi addressing the nation on India's 68th Independence Day in 2014

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 01:37 PM IST