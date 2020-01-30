PM Modi does not have guts to say he believes in Nathuram Godse: Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad (Kerala): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday drew a comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, saying that both believe in the same ideology.

Rahul today led 'Save the Constitution' mass protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Kalpetta in Wayanad, his Lok Sabha constituency. Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his 72nd death anniversary, he said, "It was a day when one of the greatest men ever born in India was taken away from us. He was taken away by a person who was consumed by hatred. Nathuram Godse tried to kill Gandhi a number of times. And he succeeded in it. Godse hated Gandhi because he was in search of the truth."