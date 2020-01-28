PM is not letting youth do what they can do: Rahul Gandhi

Jaipur: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday came down heavily on the Central Government on the issues of economy, unemployment and unrest in the country. He also made a pro-youth pitch saying that they are the power that can change the future of the country and the world. Rahul was addressing a Yuva Aakrosh Rally at Albert Hall in Jaipur. The rally is first in a series of rallies that he is expected to address across the country in the coming days.

A National Register of Unemployed (NRU) was also launched on the occasion. It would be database of unemployed youth across the nation and would be handed over to the Union Government.

This is the first big solo rally by Rahul since the Lok Sabha elections. A section of party leaders feel that this is the first step in the roadmap that has been drafted for Rahul’s return to the top party post from which he resigned after the LS debacle.

Rahul said the world is looking towards India to take on China in the manufacturing field. “We have the best most intelligent youth in the world who have dreams and understanding and can change the world, that is our biggest asset. People would come to invest in India as they had faith in the youth of the country. But sadly today this asset is being wasted. PM Modi is not letting the youth do what they can do for the country. They go to colleges and get degrees, but not jobs. He said contrary to the promise of providing employment to 2 cr people, over 1 cr youth had lost jobs in the last year,” he said.

He accused the Modi government of having diluting MNREGA, abolishing right to food and giving that money amounting to 3.5 lakh crore to 15 rich people in the form of abolishing their taxes.

CM, Dy CM call upon RaGa to lead youth

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Dy CM Sachin Pilot while addressing the Yuva Aakrosh Rally called upon Rahul Gandhi to lead the youth of the nation and expressed confidence that the Congress flag would soon be furling in Delhi. Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has accused Congress of not fulfilling promises made during elections and asked whether Rahul will apologise to them.

Gehlot called upon the NSUI & Youth Congress members in the rally to spread Rahul Gandhi’s message in their colleges. He also urged Rahul to lead the youth of the country.

“The youth of the country is looking towards you. They have faith that you will come forwards as the voice of the youth. They now have the belief that there is someone who will listen to their voice and raise it.”

Addressing the Yuva Aakrosh Rally Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said, “The youth are facing economic onslaught but the government of the country is unconcerned. The rally will send a message to the entire nation that we are ready to fight shoulder to shoulder with the youth who voted for the Congress. Those in power in Delhi should understand that the Congress tricolour will be furling in Delhi.”

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje took a snipe at Rahul’s rally and said, “The rally has aptly been named Yuva Aakrosh Rally. The state government has not fulfilled any promise. They have not given the unemployment allowance or generated the 1.5 lakh jobs they had promised. Will Rahul Gandhi apologise to the youth about this from the stage.”