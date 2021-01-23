PM Modi distributes land allotment certificates to indigenous people in Assam's Sivasagar

Shivsagar (Assam): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam on Saturday and distributed land pattas/allotment certificates to indigenous people in Sivasagar, under the state government programme to one lakh beneficiaries.

"Today I am here to be a part of your happiness and celebration as our government in Assam has completed a huge task. Today, those who love Assam and are from the state are getting recognition of their land," Modi said reiterating his govenment's commitment to give land rights to the indigenous people of the state.

According to the PMO release, taking into account an urgent need to protect the land rights of indigenous people of the state, the Assam government came out with a comprehensive new Land Policy with a renewed emphasis on protecting the land rights of the indigenous people.