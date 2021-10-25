e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 10:51 PM IST

PM Modi congratulates Uzbek President on landslide victory in presidential polls

Uzbek people voted for the presidential election on Sunday with little opposition against the incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev
ANI
PM Narendra Modi | Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on winning a second term in the presidential polls with a landslide victory.

Extending his wishes PM Modi said: "Heartiest congratulations to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his victory in the election." Expressing his faith in Mirziyoyev, PM Modi said that the India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership will continue to strengthen in his second term.

"Heartiest congratulations to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his victory in the election. I am confident that the India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership will continue to strengthen in your second term. My best wishes to you and the friendly people of Uzbekistan," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Uzbek people voted for the presidential election on Sunday with little opposition against the incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The 64-year-old Mirziyoyev from the Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party assumed office in 2016.

