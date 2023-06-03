PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Odisha train accident, says 'guilty will be punished stringently'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday promised that the Indian government will do everything possible to help the survivors of the Odisha train accident and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims who died in the tragedy.

PM Modi also vowed to take strict action against those found guilty in the accident, which has so far claimed over 261 lives and left nearly a 1000 injured.

"It's a painful incident. Govt will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. It's a serious incident, instructions issued for probe from every angle.

"Those found guilty will be punished stringently. Railway is working towards track restoration. I met the injured victims," PM Modi told the media after reviewing the situation at the accident site in Balasore.

He also met and interacted with the survivors of the accident at the Cuttack Hospital after visiting the accident site.

Odisha triple train accident

a tragic train accident occurred yesterday, resulting in widespread shock and anguish. The incident took place near a small town in the state, where a passenger train derailed, leading to significant loss of life and injuries. The accident has left the local community devastated and has prompted an immediate response from authorities and emergency services.

Cause of accident yet to be ascertained

Preliminary reports suggest that the derailment was caused by a technical failure in the train's locomotive. As the train was traveling at a considerable speed, the sudden derailment caused several coaches to overturn, leading to a chaotic and terrifying scene. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and confusion as passengers struggled to escape the overturned carriages.

Rescue operations in full swing

Rescue operations were launched promptly after the accident, with local police, firefighters, and medical teams rushing to the site. The injured were swiftly taken to nearby hospitals, where medical staff worked tirelessly to provide immediate care and stabilize their conditions. Tragically, despite their efforts, a significant number of casualties were reported. Families and loved ones of the victims anxiously awaited news, hoping for positive updates about their missing family members.