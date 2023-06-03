Odisha Train Tragedy: Opposition questions signalling and safety system, condoles loss of lives

Expressing condolences over the deaths of more than 200 people in the fatal triple train accident at Odisha's Balasore district, the opposition party leaders raised questions about the signalling and safety system of the Indian Railways. TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale blamed an signalling failure in the horrific accident that took place on Friday evening.
TMC blames signal failure
Taking to Twitter, Gokhlae wrote, "Stunned & distressed to hear the tragic news of the Coromandel Express & Yashwantpur-Howrah train crash in Odisha. My fervent prayers for those affected & their families." "...That an alleged signalling failure led to 3 trains crashing is shocking beyond belief. There are serious questions which need answering," he added.
On June 2, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train crashed into each other at Odisha's Balasore, leading to loss of lives and making left injured.
CPI (ML) seconds the concerning question on signal, safety
The Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya too raised the same question. "Do we no longer have any signalling and safety system in Indian railways? Or will such terrible tragedies become the new normal for rail travel in India? We owe an answer to the victims and to the families who lost their near and dear ones in this mishap," he said in a tweet.
CPI leader demands Railway Minister's resignation
Kerala CPI MP Binoy Viswam has demanded that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw resign over the incident. "Government concentrates only on luxury trains. Trains and tracks of common people are neglected. Orissa deaths are the result of it. Rail minister should resign."
Congress expresses grief
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi had on Friday expressed sadness over the train tragedy in Odisha and urged party workers and leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts.
NCP MP Supriya Sule: Govt must set up committee to find out reason behind mishap
NCP MP Supriya Sule told news agency ANI, "Very painful morning to wake up to. We have lost many lives this morning in a very unfortunate train accident. I would request the Railways and the state authorities to intervene & help every person who is hurt...I would request the Railway Ministry & Govt of India to set up a high-powered committee to find out why this accident has happened..."
(With agency inputs)
