PM Modi celebrates another Diwali with soldiers, this time at LoC

On the occasion of festival of lights, on Sunday Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with Indian soldiers at Line of Control at BG Sector, Poonch and Rajouri in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand told the Hindustan Times, "Prime Minister reached Bhimber Gali Brigade along the LoC in Rajouri district this morning to celebrate Diwali with the soldiers." “Four helicopters reached Rajouri this morning. One landed in Rajouri and three others in Bhimber Gali Brigade headquarters where PM Modi celebrated Diwali with the soldiers. The PM complimented the soldiers for guarding the frontiers and foiling sinister designs of the elements inimical to the nation,” sources told the Hindustan Times.

The prime minister's visit coincided with Infantry Day celebrations, which is observed to mark the landing of first Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 to push back Pakistan supported intruders. This is for the third time that the prime minister visited Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Diwali with the troops in the border state since 2014, and first after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished the nation on the occasion of Diwali. In a tweet in Hindi, Modi said, "Best wishes to all people in the country on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of light brings new light in everyone's life and our country always stays illuminated with happiness, prosperity and good luck." Modi also shared a picture with his signature along with his tweet which says, "May this auspicious festival brighten your lives with prosperity and good health and may there be happiness all around."