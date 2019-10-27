‘May this festival of light brings new light in everyone's life’: PM Narendra Modi wishes nation on Diwali

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished the nation on the occasion of Diwali.

In a tweet in Hindi, Modi said, "Best wishes to all people in the country on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of light brings new light in everyone's life and our country always stays illuminated with happiness, prosperity and good luck." Modi also shared a picture with his signature along with his tweet which says, "May this auspicious festival brighten your lives with prosperity and good health and may there be happiness all around."