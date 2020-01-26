PM Modi breaks tradition; pays tribute to martyred soldiers at National War Memorial, instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the newly-built National War Memorial on 71st Republic Day.

This year it was the for the first time Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke the tradition and paid tributes to martyred soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, instead of the Amar Jawan Jyoti beneath the India Gate arch.

The iconic memorial in the India Gate complex behind the canopy was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25 last year. Spread over an area of approximately 40 acres, National War Memorial comprises four concentric circles, namely -- the 'Amar Chakra', 'Veerta Chakra', 'Tyag Chakra' and the 'Rakshak Chakra' with names of 25,942 soldiers inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets.