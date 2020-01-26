PM Modi continues 'safa' tradition, sports saffron 'bandhej' turban on 71st Republic Day

New Delhi: Continuing his tradition of donning colourful turbans on Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a saffron 'bandhej' headgear with a tail for the 71st Republic Day on Sunday.

Wearing his traditional kurta pajama and jacket, Modi paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the newly-built National War Memorial here on the Republic Day for the first time instead of the Amar Jawan Jyoti beneath the India Gate arch.

Bandhej is a print developed using tie and dye method practiced mainly in states of Rajasthan and Gujarat. Turbans have been a highlight of the prime minister's sartorial choices at Independence Day and Republic Day events. Modi had sported a multi-coloured turban when he gave his sixth Independence Day speech from the rampants of the Red Fort last year after securing a second term.