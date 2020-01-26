'Wishing everyone a happy Republic Day': PM Modi wishes nation on 71st Republic Day

Earlier on Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu greeted the nation. While Kovind invoked Mahatma Gandhi, Naidu reminded Indians of discharging Indians their conditional duties.

"It should be part of our daily routine to introspect on Gandhiji's message of truth and non-violence, which has become all the more necessary in our times," said Kovind while addressing the nation.

Meanwhile Naidu asserted, "Let us pledge to faithfully discharge our constitutionally mandated Fundamental Duties and be responsible citizens who will be proactive partners in the nation's development."