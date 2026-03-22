PM Modi Becomes India's Longest-Serving Head Of Government, Surpasses 8,931 Days In Office

PM Narendra Modi | File Image

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday became India's longest-serving head of government, completing 8,931 days in office and surpassing the record of former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling's record of 8,930 days.

The achievement underscores PM Modi's decades-long leadership and continuous public service. He remains the first Prime Minister born after Independence and has led his party to three consecutive Lok Sabha victories in 2014, 2019, and 2024.

Several senior leaders congratulated PM Modi on the milestone, praising his "decades-long dedication, continuous public service, and commitment to development and good governance".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Prime Minister Modi, praising his 24 years of uninterrupted public service.

Shah hailed Modi's "sheer commitment" to the nation, noting that his tenure has reshaped India through development initiatives, welfare measures, and bolstering the country's global stature.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "Modi Ji's decades of Seva have shaped an era of his own. Whether it is giving the poor their rights, setting new landmarks in development or enhancing the nation's pride on global platforms, the Modi era has transformed India unrecognisably."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Tweet

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He added, "Fostering this new India required a lifetime's effort and PM Narendra Modi gave it. Serving the nation and its people without taking a holiday for more than 24 years is the manifestation of his sheer commitment. This explains the unprecedented affection he received from people, three times as Gujarat CM and three times as India's PM. People's trust, affection and support for him have only grown with every passing day."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated Prime Minister Modi.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Tweet

In a post on X, Singh said, "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is now the longest-serving head of a government in India. Pure devotion to the nation and its people defines PM Modi Ji. From his unwavering commitment as the Chief Minister of Gujarat to his dedicated leadership as the Prime Minister, his life has been a continuous journey of service."

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"Today, he surpasses the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, achieving a historic milestone. With 8,931 days in public office as head of government, this moment reflects his deep commitment to nation-first governance, integrity in action, and tireless service to every citizen. Heartiest congratulations to Modi Ji on this remarkable achievement," he added.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's Tweet

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India's longest-serving leader, praising his 8,931 days of uninterrupted public service, breaking the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling.

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Taking it to X, Rijiju wrote, "A truly remarkable milestone. PM @narendramodi ji today becomes the longest-serving head of a government in India, surpassing the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling. His 8,931 days of service, from Gujarat CM to Prime Minister, stand as a testament to tireless dedication, integrity & nation-first governance. An inspiring journey of trust and Seva."

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the "nation's illustrious leader has set an exemplary standard of service, dedication, and unwavering resolve."

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Tweet

In a post on X, Pradhan said that by working continuously for public welfare for 8,931 days, PM Modi has become India's longest-serving head of government.

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"The world's most popular mass leader, the nation's illustrious leader and Prime Servant, the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an exemplary standard of service, dedication, and unwavering resolve. By working continuously for public welfare for 8,931 days, he has become India's longest-serving head of government," Pradhan posted.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised PM Modi's decades-long dedication, decisive leadership, and commitment to good governance, development, and the welfare of citizens from his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister to his ongoing role as Prime Minister.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's Tweet

In a post on X, Mandaviya wrote, "A historic milestone shaped by tireless dedication, decisive leadership and unwavering commitment to Bharat. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji today completes 8,931 days in public office as the head of a government, surpassing all previous records to become the longest-serving in India's history."

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"From serving Gujarat as Chief Minister to leading the nation with resolve and vision as Prime Minister, every moment of his journey has been devoted to the welfare of the poor, transparent governance and nation-building. This extraordinary journey reflects the unwavering trust and blessings of 140 crore Indians," the post read.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded PM Modi's leadership for achieving the benchmarks of becoming the fourth-largest economy.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' Tweet

In a post on X, the Maharashtra CM wrote, "8931 days of JanSeva, a record in serving the people. With 8931 days in public life, the longest ever tenure, Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji's journey, from serving as Chief Minister to leading our Nation as the Prime Minister, reflects an unwavering commitment to public service and citizen-centric governance."

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"Congratulations to the fellowship citizens of Bharat, congratulations to Hon PM Modi Ji! Under his visionary leadership, India has achieved transformative growth across sectors, setting new benchmarks and emerging as the world's 4th largest economy. This clarity of purpose continues to inspire the nation and drive progress towards a stronger, self-reliant future," the X post read.

In March, PM Modi crossed the significant milestone of 30 million subscribers on YouTube, further cementing his position as the most-followed world leader on the platform.

Among world leaders, PM Modi has the highest number of subscribers on YouTube. As per the rankings, he is comfortably ahead of others in the category. The second-highest, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has a subscriber base that is only about one-fourth of PM Modi's.

PM Modi has more than seven times the number of subscribers compared to US President Donald Trump, underlining the scale of his digital outreach and engagement worldwide.

This achievement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier crossed the historic milestone of 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first world leader and politician to achieve this feat on the platform.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)