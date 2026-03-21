 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Calls PM Modi 'Biggest Infiltrator', Vows To Protect Bengal Voters
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West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Calls PM Modi 'Biggest Infiltrator', Vows To Protect Bengal Voters

At an Eid event in Kolkata, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called PM Narendra Modi the “biggest infiltrator” and accused the BJP of trying to influence upcoming Assembly elections. She pledged to protect voter rights in the state, slammed the party as “traitors,” and criticized Modi’s narrative on Hindu-Muslim issues, drawing sharp political lines ahead of polls.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, March 21, 2026, 08:26 PM IST
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West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (L) & PM Modi (R) | File Pics

Kolkata: Attending an Eid event at Kolkata’s Red Road area, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘biggest infiltrator’.

Mamata also mentioned that the SIR exercise was part of a larger effort to influence upcoming Assembly elections.

“BJP hatao, Desh Bhachao. Modi and his party leaders are the biggest infiltrators. Those who are targeting Bengal will go to hell. I have been to the Supreme Court to move against the exercise. We will neither allow BJP nor Modi to take away the voting rights of the genuine voters,” said Mamata.

Notably, infiltrators issue is a major poll plank for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as in several public rallies both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over infiltration issue in the state.

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Taking further potshots at Modi, Mamata stated that BJP is the party of ‘traitors’.

“But when you are in India, suddenly the Hindu-Muslim narrative begins, but when you go to other countries you shake hands with other leaders. I don’t have a problem with that as I respect all countries. I still hope that the voting rights of the people will be protected. If no one is there I will protect the people of Bengal,” mentioned the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the Chief Minister is not in a ‘proper frame of mind’.

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