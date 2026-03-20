'I Urge His Father’: PM Modi Reacts To Content Creator’s Reel After He Says His Dad Is ‘Modi Paglu’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a content creator’s reel on his Instagram, urging the latter’s father to reduce his sugar intake.

The content creator, in his reel, had shared that his father was a "Modi paglu" and said that "since your words are instructions to my father, agle 'Man ki baat' mei agar aap mithe ke against kuch bol de toh mere papa ki sugar contol ho jayegi." Which roughly translates to, "If in the next 'Man ki baat' (PM Modi's mothly radio show) you say somthing against sweet my fathers suguar will get in control."

Reacting to which PM Modi has written, "On Yuvraj's request, I urge his father (and everyone out there) to reduce sugur intake be healthy be happy".

PM Modi's Instagram story

In another story, PM Modi also urged followers to “Focus on your well-being”. He highlighted the health issues caused by excessive sugar. PM Modi also appealed to people to make yoga a part of their lives to remain fit and active.

PM Modi's Instagram story

Yuvraj also reacted to PM Modi's response. "Ab toh Modi ji ne bol diya, papa maan jao pls," he wrote while sharing PM Modi's story.

Yuvraj Dua's story

The reel has garnered more than 2.6 million views. Yuvraj Dua has more than 1.1 million followers on Instagram.