35-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Walks Away From ₹2 Crore Google Job To Become A Full-Time Content Creator

A Bengaluru-based techie has left behind a high-flying career at Google - and a salary of approximately Rs. 2 crore per annum - to pursue content creation full-time, sparking a wave of conversation online about unconventional career choices.

Srigeeta Shrinivas, 35, a former principal account manager at Google, officially quit in December 2025 after close to ten years with the company, including stints in Hyderabad and Dublin, Ireland, where she managed one of Google's major European fashion clients.

Not an overnight decision

In a reel announcing her departure - initially intended for friends and family - Srigeeta was candid about the leap. "I haven't figured it all out yet," she said, "but I also don't know where my pay cheque is gonna come from." The video unexpectedly went viral, taking her Instagram account from around 900 followers to over 3,000 within a month.

She told Moneycontrol the decision came after sustained reflection. "I had reached a point where the kind of growth I was seeking was no longer vertical, but expansive," she said. "Financial security alone wasn't enough."

Five years in the making

Content creation was far from a sudden pivot. Srigeeta had been building her platform alongside her corporate role for nearly five years, focusing on travel and lifestyle. It was two road trips along the Wild Atlantic Way in Ireland, she says, that first opened her mind to a different kind of ambition - one that ran counter to what she grew up hearing. "In Indian households, you're always told to become the CEO of a company, that's success," she said in her viral reel.

Srigeeta is now documenting her transition through a content series titled Rebuilding Life After Quitting Google, with a stated goal of 100K followers - though she's quick to clarify it's symbolic. "I want to normalise choosing differently," she said, "particularly in India, where success is often defined by a predictable sequence."

She has begun early monetisation through travel brand collaborations and plans to grow paid partnerships as her audience scales.