'His Clarity Of Purpose Continues To Inspire...': CM Fadnavis Hails PM Modi On Becoming Longest-Serving Head Of Govt

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving head of a government in India, surpassing former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling. With 8,931 days in office as head of government covering his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and as Prime Minister, PM Modi has overtaken Chamling's record of 8,930 days.

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Taking to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), CM Fadnavis lauded PM Modi's leadership for achieving the benchmarks, as under his visionary leadership, India achieved transformative growth across sectors, setting new benchmarks and emerging as the world's 4th largest economy.

Extending congratulations to PM Modi and the people of India, CM Fadnavis wrote, "8931 days of JanSeva, a record in serving the people. With 8931 days in public life, the longest ever tenure, Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji's journey, from serving as Chief Minister to leading our Nation as the Prime Minister, reflects an unwavering commitment to public service and citizen-centric governance."

Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan also extended his heartfelt greeting to PM Modi for his glorious journey of unwavering dedication, loyalty, and commitment to the service of the nation. He wrote, "Under the leadership of the honourable Modiji, our India today is marching swiftly toward self-reliance. This is the true testament to his effective work style."

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BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin said the 8,931-day public life journey of PM Modi reflects unwavering dedication to national service, calling it "a continuous journey for public welfare." He said this milestone is not just political, but a symbol of sacrifice, commitment, and governance driven by a nation-first approach.