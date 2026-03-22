 PM Modi Chairs High-Level Review Meeting On Petroleum, Gas, Power & Fertiliser Supply Amid West Asia Tensions
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HomeIndiaPM Modi Chairs High-Level Review Meeting On Petroleum, Gas, Power & Fertiliser Supply Amid West Asia Tensions

PM Modi Chairs High-Level Review Meeting On Petroleum, Gas, Power & Fertiliser Supply Amid West Asia Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi to review petroleum, gas, power and fertiliser supply amid the West Asia crisis. Top ministers attended the meeting, which focused on ensuring uninterrupted supply and stable logistics. The government is working to address disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict impacting global energy flows.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, March 22, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
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A high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently underway in New Delhi. The meeting has reportedly been convened to review the situation related to petroleum, crude oil, gas, power and fertiliser sectors in view of the evolving situation in West Asia.

Visuals of the ongoing meeting have surfaced on social media, showing Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Mansukh Mandaviya and Piyush Goyal in attendance.

The focus of the meeting is on ensuring uninterrupted supply, stable logistics and efficient distribution across the country.

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Earlier, on March 12, the Prime Minister described the West Asia conflict as a “critical test of national character,” warning that it has triggered a global energy crisis and requires calm, patience and public awareness. He also said the government is continuously working to address supply chain disruptions caused by the conflict, which has impacted energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

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