PM Modi Meets Petroleum Minister Puri, Foreign Ministers Jaishankar Over LPG Concerns Amid West Asia Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday convened a high-level meeting with Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to assess the impact of the escalating Iran–Israel–US conflict on India’s liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply.

The discussions focused on tackling a potential shortage triggered by the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route for global energy shipments. The strait plays a crucial role in India’s energy security, as the country imports nearly 62 per cent of its LPG needs. A majority of these imports, estimated between 85 and 90 per cent, pass through the Hormuz route from Gulf producers such as Saudi Arabia.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With supplies disrupted, the government has activated contingency measures to protect domestic consumers. Officials are also exploring alternative sources to compensate for the shortfall.

Read Also Oil Ministry Forms Committee To Tackle Commercial LPG Shortage As Hospitality Sector Faces Shutdown...

India consumes about 31.3 million tonnes of LPG annually, with households accounting for roughly 87 per cent of usage, while the commercial sector, including hotels and restaurants, consumes the remaining 13 per cent.

To ensure uninterrupted supply to households, the government has prioritised domestic cooking gas, resulting in shortages for commercial users. Several hospitality hubs, including Mumbai and Bengaluru, have already reported disruptions.

The Petroleum Ministry has directed refineries to increase LPG production and extended the refill booking cycle for households from 21 to 25 days to curb hoarding.